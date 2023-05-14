Short Interest in The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Decreases By 28.4%

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the April 15th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 707.3 days.

Shares of North West stock remained flat at $27.66 on Friday. North West has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNWWF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

