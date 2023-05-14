Short Interest in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Grows By 34.3%

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the April 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth about $14,529,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CI traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $256.57. 1,161,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,090. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CI. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.17.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

