Short Interest in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Rises By 46.8%

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the April 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Get AES alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in AES by 0.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AES by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AES in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

AES Price Performance

AES Dividend Announcement

AESC stock opened at $84.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.72. AES has a 12-month low of $79.83 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.