Short Interest in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Grows By 33.9%

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300,000 shares, a growth of 33.9% from the April 15th total of 18,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. DNB Markets raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Up 0.4 %

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

NASDAQ ERIC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 10,405,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.58. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

Further Reading

