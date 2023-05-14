Short Interest in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Increases By 15.0%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 429,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %

STRL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 151,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,860. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $43.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.10 million. Research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,282 shares of company stock worth $2,419,678 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Featured Articles

