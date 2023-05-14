Short Interest in SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Expands By 12.5%

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the April 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSPPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 250 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.03) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group Price Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.91. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.