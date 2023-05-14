Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Drops By 26.7%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAY remained flat at $3.20 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This represents a yield of 8.83%. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 63 to SEK 68 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

(Get Rating)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.