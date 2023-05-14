Short Interest in Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Decreases By 51.6%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the April 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sodexo Stock Down 0.3 %

SDXAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,247. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.60.

Sodexo Company Profile

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

Featured Articles

