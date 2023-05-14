Short Interest in SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Declines By 19.9%

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 939,900 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 1,172,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group stock remained flat at $24.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of $16.20 and a one year high of $27.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.78.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM), Nuclear, Infrastructure Services, Resources, and Infrastructure EPC Projects, and Capital. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services.

