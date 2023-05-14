Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 20.0%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.98) to GBX 2,040 ($25.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.83) to GBX 1,860 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Smiths Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Smiths Group Cuts Dividend

Smiths Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%.

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

Featured Articles

