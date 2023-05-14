Short Interest in Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Increases By 20.0%

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($24.98) to GBX 2,040 ($25.74) in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.83) to GBX 1,860 ($23.47) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Smiths Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. Smiths Group has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $21.96.
Smiths Group Cuts Dividend
Smiths Group Company Profile
Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.