Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Decreases By 24.2%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 795,500 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the April 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 376,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $54.43. 310,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.60. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $94.14.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

