Short Interest in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expands By 46.6%

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 566,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $112,140.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $951,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
SLAB stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.89. The company had a trading volume of 676,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,101. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.09. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $194.68.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
