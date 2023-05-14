Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Increases By 52.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Silicom Stock Performance

Silicom stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 6,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.92. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. StockNews.com cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Silicom

Silicom Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Silicom by 0.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 596,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 18.2% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 174,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Silicom in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,752 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

