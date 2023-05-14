Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Increases By 52.0%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 52.0% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Silicom stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.02. 6,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.92. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.35.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SILC shares. StockNews.com cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th.
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
