Short Interest in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Declines By 15.0%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 740,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $274,066.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $64,941.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $274,066.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 38,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 192.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 268,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 176,934 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 73,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 231,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 44,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Resideo Technologies has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on REZI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc operates as a manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions. It operates through the Products and Solutions and ADI Global Distribution segments. The Products and Solutions segment includes temperature and humidity control, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety products, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

