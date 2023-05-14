Short Interest in REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Drops By 15.1%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,265,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the April 15th total of 5,023,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,184.7 days.

REC Silicon ASA Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RNWEF stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. REC Silicon ASA has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.60.

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered REC Silicon ASA to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

REC Silicon ASA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of silicon materials. Its products include solar grade poly silicon, electronic grade poly silicon, and silicon gases. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar Materials and Semiconductor Materials. The company was founded on December 3, 1996 and is headquartered in Baerum, Norway.

