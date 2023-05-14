Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expands By 45.4%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.