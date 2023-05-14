Short Interest in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Expands By 45.4%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the April 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PC Connection in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
PC Connection Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,565. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84. PC Connection has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $56.68.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.36%.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 55.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PC Connection
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Read More
