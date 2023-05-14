Short Interest in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Declines By 16.3%

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bankshares

In related news, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson purchased 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,539 shares of company stock valued at $226,735 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,597,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 104,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

National Bankshares Trading Up 0.1 %

National Bankshares Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.43. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $43.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

