Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Rises By 80.0%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Montage Gold Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of MAUTF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.61.
Montage Gold Company Profile
