Short Interest in Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Rises By 80.0%

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Montage Gold Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of MAUTF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 54,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.