Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Declines By 27.3%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 271,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.
Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.
