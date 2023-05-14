Short Interest in Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Declines By 27.3%

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 271,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 324,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.21. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerva Surgical

About Minerva Surgical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 316,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.