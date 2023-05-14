Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Drops By 14.4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Metropolitan Bank Price Performance
MCB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.32. 334,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,614. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank
In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at $497,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,511.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also
