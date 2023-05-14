Short Interest in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Drops By 14.4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

MCB traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $21.32. 334,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,614. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $239.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at $497,896.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio acquired 20,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $496,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,511.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Sigrist bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,842 shares in the company, valued at $497,896.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,517 shares of company stock worth $553,701. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $63.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals. The company was founded by Mark R. DeFazio in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

