Short Interest in Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Expands By 43.6%

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mercari Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MCARY opened at $9.90 on Friday. Mercari has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $12.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

About Mercari

Mercari, Inc develops, operates and designs Mercari, a smart phone shopping application. It provides a marketplace to buy and sell new and used items such as electronics, jewelry, women’s clothes, game consoles, pre-owned and hand-made items, shoes, and mobile devices. The company was founded by Shintaro Yamada and Hiroshi Tomishima on February 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

