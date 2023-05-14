Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Decreases By 49.7%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the April 15th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.4 days.
Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 1.0 %
Major Drilling Group International stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373. Major Drilling Group International has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55.
About Major Drilling Group International
