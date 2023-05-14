Short Interest in Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Declines By 66.7%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Magellan Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Magellan Aerospace stock remained flat at $5.75 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. Magellan Aerospace has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of complex assemblies and systems solutions to aircraft and engine manufacturers, and defense and space agencies. Its products include aero engines, aero structures, wire strike protection system, rockets, space, sand castings, power generation, and supporting materials.

