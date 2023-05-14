Short Interest in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL) Increases By 12.3%

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 5,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Local Bounti Price Performance

NYSE:LOCL opened at $0.49 on Friday. Local Bounti has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $51.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Local Bounti had a negative net margin of 570.35% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Local Bounti will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOCL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $13.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Local Bounti from $10.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Local Bounti from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Local Bounti from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Local Bounti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Local Bounti by 13.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 405,883 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Local Bounti by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,680,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 355,864 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Local Bounti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Local Bounti by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 491,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Local Bounti by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.