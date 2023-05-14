Short Interest in LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Increases By 41.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,100 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the April 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

LianBio Stock Performance

Shares of LIAN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 359,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,843. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.69. LianBio has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.88.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LianBio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LianBio

About LianBio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIAN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LianBio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of LianBio by 1,695.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the third quarter worth $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in LianBio in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in LianBio in the first quarter worth $74,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

See Also

