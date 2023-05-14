Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Rises By 36.7%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 108.0 days.

Kardex Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of KRDXF traded up $21.16 on Friday, hitting $236.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 84. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $139.88 and a fifty-two week high of $236.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.65.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG engages in the provision of intralogistics solutions and supplying automated storage solutions and material handling systems. It operates under the Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog segments. The Kardex Remstar segment is involved in developing, producing, and maintaining dynamic storage and retrieval systems.

