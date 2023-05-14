Short Interest in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Expands By 42.1%

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the April 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KBWY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 119,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,568. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. The company has a market cap of $194.40 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.25. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.43 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

About Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $242,000.

The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

