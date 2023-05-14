Short Interest in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Grows By 37.5%

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.84. 1,058,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,140. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.10. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Flat Footed LLC increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,123,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 636.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 870,751 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,127.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 804,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 738,605 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 174.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 700,233 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.