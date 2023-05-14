Short Interest in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Decreases By 15.4%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

IMPPP stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.