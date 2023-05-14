Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Increases By 33.3%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ILKAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Iluka Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ILKAY stock remained flat at $38.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Iluka Resources has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90.

Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend

About Iluka Resources

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.6373 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.88%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,507.24%.

Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.

