Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Grows By 42.6%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEOFF. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.65 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

H2O Innovation Price Performance

HEOFF opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. H2O Innovation has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $181.81 million, a P/E ratio of 50.50 and a beta of 0.56.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation ( OTCMKTS:HEOFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.00%.

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water, wastewater projects and services.

