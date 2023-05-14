Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Increases By 66.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

FATBP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 12,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.12.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

