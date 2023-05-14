Short Interest in Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Increases By 10.8%

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 284,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,117.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,412,003 shares in the company, valued at $28,251,384.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,600 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Expensify by 277.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,182 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Expensify by 388.5% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 161,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expensify in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expensify Stock Down 1.6 %

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Expensify in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. 778,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,909. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. Expensify has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $401.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Expensify’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

