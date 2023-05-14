Short Interest in EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Rises By 34.0%

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVGOW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,882. EVgo has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93.

Get EVgo alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in EVgo by 2,125.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 69,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $275,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.