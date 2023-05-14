Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Declines By 66.0%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,647,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter worth about $1,678,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

DTF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 1,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $12.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Company Profile

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

