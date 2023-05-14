Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Rises By 32.5%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,890,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 12,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after purchasing an additional 130,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.58. 5,670,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.51. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

See Also

