Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Rises By 23.6%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cuentas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUEN. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cuentas Trading Down 11.5 %

Shares of CUEN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,730. Cuentas has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Cuentas Company Profile

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

