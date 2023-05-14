Short Interest in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Increases By 10.8%

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,800 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the April 15th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Charles J. Baird bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $334,483 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

CTBI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,639. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.68 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

