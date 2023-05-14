Short Interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Declines By 37.7%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,900 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the April 15th total of 430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of China Liberal Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Liberal Education by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of China Liberal Education by 801.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 208,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 185,471 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of CLEU stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.76. 54,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,444. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.