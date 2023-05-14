Short Interest in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Increases By 10.6%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 15th total of 8,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Celsius Trading Down 0.3 %

CELH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.83. 1,748,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $97.51. Celsius has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

Institutional Trading of Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 554,017 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $50,000,034.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,846,232 shares in the company, valued at $798,372,438. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,088,950 shares of company stock worth $102,440,629 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $115.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.56.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

