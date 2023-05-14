Short Interest in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Declines By 13.2%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 497,500 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the April 15th total of 573,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CELC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 33,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,056. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 25.46 and a current ratio of 25.46. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The firm has a market cap of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.60.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

