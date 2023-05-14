Short Interest in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Expands By 24.4%

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CPZ traded down 0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 14.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,111. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of 14.42 and a 1-year high of 18.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.77.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.