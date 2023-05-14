Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Declines By 65.7%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BVVBY traded down C$1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$54.06. 3,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$56.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.18. Bureau Veritas has a twelve month low of C$42.58 and a twelve month high of C$59.29.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

