Short Interest in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Declines By 14.7%

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the April 15th total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 980.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Macro Stock Performance

BMA opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.61. Banco Macro has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $658.89 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Further Reading

