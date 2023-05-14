Short Interest in Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Drops By 12.3%

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 983,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 1,120,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,092.3 days.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,621. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. Banco de Sabadell has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNDSF shares. UBS Group raised Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €1.30 ($1.43) in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

