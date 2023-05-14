Short Interest in Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Drops By 38.5%

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the April 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Atlas Price Performance
ATCOL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. 4,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.59. Atlas has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $25.94.
About Atlas
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlas (ATCOL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.