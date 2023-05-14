Short Interest in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Decreases By 14.1%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the April 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on 908 Devices in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

908 Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:MASS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,416. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 10.56. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Insider Activity at 908 Devices

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 71.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that 908 Devices will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of 908 Devices

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 567.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Articles

