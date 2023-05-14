Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 253,700 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 195,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

SHBI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 82,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,093. Shore Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

A number of research firms recently commented on SHBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,427.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $66,623 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3,046.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 66,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,607,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.