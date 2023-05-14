Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,200 shares, a decline of 28.2% from the April 15th total of 1,034,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Stock Performance
SHJBF remained flat at C$3.65 during trading on Friday. Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$6.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.79.
Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Company Profile
