Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 15.9% in April

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 185,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 159,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVTRF opened at $33.63 on Friday. Severn Trent has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $39.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SVTRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Severn Trent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

